Wednesday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) going head-to-head at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 142.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Venue: Dean Smith Center

Line: North Carolina -2.5

Point Total: 142.5

Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -145, Tennessee +120

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-2.5)



North Carolina (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



North Carolina has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee, who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tar Heels are 3-2-0 and the Volunteers are 3-3-0. The teams combine to score 159 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.3 points per game (28th in college basketball) and allow 69 per outing (140th in college basketball).

North Carolina averages 37.2 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

North Carolina makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Tar Heels' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 97th in college basketball.

North Carolina has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (65th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (239th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game, with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.7 points per game (214th in college basketball) and allow 61.5 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Tennessee is 118th in college basketball at 35 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (101st in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (179th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make, at a 26.7% rate.

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 9.8 (50th in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (92nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.