Wednesday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) going head-to-head at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-5.1)

North Carolina (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

North Carolina has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee is 3-3-0. The Tar Heels have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Volunteers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels average 85.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per outing (140th in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.

North Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.9 boards. It is recording 37.2 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.3 per outing.

North Carolina knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

The Tar Heels' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 98th in college basketball.

North Carolina has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (67th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (242nd in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 73.7 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 61.5 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The 35 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 117th in the country, 2.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents pull down.

Tennessee hits 3.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.8 per game (51st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (96th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.