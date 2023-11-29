Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM on November 29.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-5.1)

North Carolina (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

North Carolina's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Tennessee's is 3-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tar Heels are 3-2-0 and the Volunteers are 3-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (140th in college basketball).

North Carolina ranks 54th in the country at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.9 more than the 28.3 its opponents average.

North Carolina connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 30.7% from deep.

The Tar Heels score 105.2 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball), while giving up 85 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

North Carolina has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (67th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (242nd in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 73.7 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 61.5 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The 35 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 117th in the nation, 2.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents collect.

Tennessee connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make, at a 26.7% rate.

Tennessee has committed 3.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.8 (51st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (96th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.