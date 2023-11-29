The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.

North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 119th.

The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).

North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

