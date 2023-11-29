The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • In games North Carolina shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.
  • The Tar Heels put up 85.3 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 61.5 the Volunteers allow.
  • North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.
  • The Volunteers put up an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Tar Heels give up.
  • Tennessee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than on the road (71.1).
  • North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
  • At home, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).
  • Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena

