The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) welcome in the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.

The Tar Heels score 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did on the road (70.2).

In home games, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than when playing on the road (71.1).

North Carolina drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 away.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (63.7).

At home, Tennessee made 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule