The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have hit.

North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 119th.

The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).

When North Carolina scores more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 213th.

The Volunteers score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels give up.

Tennessee is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).

Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.

In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers gave up fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.

Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule