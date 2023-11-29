The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.

The Tar Heels average 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did away from home (70.2).

At home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than on the road (71.1).

In home games, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).

In 2022-23, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (63.7).

Beyond the arc, Tennessee drained more triples on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule