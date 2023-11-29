The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) will visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 13.7 more points per game (70.0) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (56.3).

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Presbyterian is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.

The Blue Hose score 61.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 69.7 the Eagles allow.

When Presbyterian scores more than 69.7 points, it is 2-0.

North Carolina Central has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.7 points.

The Blue Hose shoot 41.6% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.0 higher than the Blue Hose have given up.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

12.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kimeira Burks: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.9 FG% Janiah Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Nijah Cunningham: 7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

North Carolina Central Schedule