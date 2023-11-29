If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Johnston County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Princeton High School at East Wake Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Zebulon, NC

Zebulon, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Cleveland High School