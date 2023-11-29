The Morgan State Bears (2-6) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the High Point Panthers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 161.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

High Point vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -12.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, High Point and its opponents have combined to score more than 161.5 points.

High Point has an average point total of 168.4 in its contests this year, 6.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Panthers have compiled a 5-0-0 record against the spread.

High Point will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for High Point.

High Point vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 2 40% 92.1 163.1 76.3 157.2 154.3 Morgan State 2 33.3% 71.0 163.1 80.9 157.2 146.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers score 11.2 more points per game (92.1) than the Bears give up (80.9).

High Point has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when putting up more than 80.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

High Point vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 5-0-0 0-0 3-2-0 Morgan State 3-3-0 1-3 4-2-0

High Point vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point Morgan State 10-5 Home Record 10-2 2-11 Away Record 3-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.