The Morgan State Bears (2-2) will meet the High Point Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Information

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

High Point vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

High Point Rank High Point AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 74.9 98th 340th 77.2 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th 237th 12.3 Assists 15.5 29th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 15.7 360th

