The High Point Panthers (4-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Morgan State Bears (2-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. Morgan State matchup.

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-12.5) 161.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-12.5) 161.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

High Point is 5-0-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Panthers' five games have hit the over.

Morgan State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bears' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

