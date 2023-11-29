The Morgan State Bears (2-6) will visit the High Point Panthers (4-3) after losing six consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

High Point is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Bears are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at seventh.

The Panthers record 92.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 80.9 the Bears give up.

When High Point puts up more than 80.9 points, it is 3-2.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game (79.9) than it did in away games (69.2).

Defensively the Panthers played better at home last season, giving up 73.5 points per game, compared to 83.0 in road games.

In home games, High Point drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (7.5) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

