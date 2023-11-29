The Morgan State Bears (2-6) will visit the High Point Panthers (4-3) after losing six consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • High Point is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at seventh.
  • The Panthers record 92.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 80.9 the Bears give up.
  • When High Point puts up more than 80.9 points, it is 3-2.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game (79.9) than it did in away games (69.2).
  • Defensively the Panthers played better at home last season, giving up 73.5 points per game, compared to 83.0 in road games.
  • In home games, High Point drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (7.5) than in away games (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Illinois State W 74-72 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Hofstra L 97-92 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive W 122-73 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Western Carolina - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

