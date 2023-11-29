North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Greene County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered here.
Greene County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern Wayne High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
