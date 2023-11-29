The Queens Royals (3-4) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Curry Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 208th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs record 6.7 fewer points per game (72) than the Royals give up (78.7).

Gardner-Webb has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Gardner-Webb put up 14.9 more points per game (78.9) than it did away from home (64).

Defensively the Runnin' Bulldogs played worse at home last season, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 64.8 away from home.

Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 treys per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule