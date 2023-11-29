The Queens Royals (3-4) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Curry Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
  • Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 208th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs record 6.7 fewer points per game (72) than the Royals give up (78.7).
  • Gardner-Webb has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Gardner-Webb put up 14.9 more points per game (78.9) than it did away from home (64).
  • Defensively the Runnin' Bulldogs played worse at home last season, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 64.8 away from home.
  • Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 treys per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.1 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Colgate L 59-52 Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Yale L 71-70 Avenir Centre
11/25/2023 Limestone W 92-51 Paul Porter Arena
11/29/2023 @ Queens - Curry Arena
12/2/2023 Western Carolina - Paul Porter Arena
12/6/2023 Wofford - Paul Porter Arena

