Wednesday's contest that pits the Furman Paladins (4-3) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) at Paul Porter Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 29.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Runnin' Bulldogs suffered a 64-47 loss to UNC Greensboro.

Gardner-Webb vs. Furman Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 74, Gardner-Webb 68

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

This year, the Runnin' Bulldogs are winless against D1 opponents.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

The Runnin' Bulldogs have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (two).

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 12.5 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.5 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Lauren Bailey: 8.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

8.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Micahla Funderburk: 9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Nyla Walker: 7.7 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.7 PTS, 40 FG%

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have been outscored by 30 points per game (scoring 56.5 points per game to rank 306th in college basketball while allowing 86.5 per contest to rank 356th in college basketball) and have a -180 scoring differential overall.

