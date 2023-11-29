Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 29

4:15 PM ET on November 29 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkertown High School at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29

6:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forbush High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29

8:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Reagan High School