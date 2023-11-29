Wednesday's game at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Pirates (2-3) squaring off against the Hampton Pirates (0-5) at 11:00 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-44 victory, as our model heavily favors East Carolina.

Last time out, the East Carolina Pirates lost 68-57 to Seton Hall on Wednesday.

East Carolina vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 73, Hampton 44

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

East Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

East Carolina Leaders

Amiya Joyner: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%

13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG% Danae McNeal: 17.0 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

17.0 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Synia Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG% Micah Dennis: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Tatyana Wyche: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

East Carolina Performance Insights

The East Carolina Pirates have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 67.0 points per game to rank 178th in college basketball and are allowing 54.8 per contest to rank 49th in college basketball.

