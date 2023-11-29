The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 150.5.

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -4.5 150.5

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 150.5 points two times this season (over five games).

Duke has had an average of 148.2 points in its games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Blue Devils are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Duke lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Blue Devils have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 66.7% chance to win.

Duke vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 2 40% 84.0 164.7 64.2 139.5 145.9 Arkansas 5 83.3% 80.7 164.7 75.3 139.5 147

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils record 84.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow.

Duke has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-3-0 2-3 3-2-0 Arkansas 1-5-0 0-1 5-1-0

Duke vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arkansas 16-0 Home Record 13-3 4-6 Away Record 2-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

