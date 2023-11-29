The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) play the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duke vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 72 169th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 63.6 30th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 35.6 20th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 349th 5 3pt Made 6.8 237th 193rd 12.8 Assists 14.6 70th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

