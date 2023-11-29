Wednesday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) facing off at Bud Walton Arena (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Duke, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Duke vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-4.3)

Duke (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas has a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Duke, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Razorbacks have gone over the point total in five games, while Blue Devils games have gone over three times.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.0 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (66th in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game Duke accumulates rank 139th in college basketball, 5.3 more than the 29.2 its opponents pull down.

Duke hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (112th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 31.3%.

Duke has won the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 8.7 (18th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (203rd in college basketball).

