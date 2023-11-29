Wednesday's contest between the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) going head-to-head at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Duke. The total has been set at 150.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Duke -4.5

Duke -4.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -200, Arkansas +165

Duke vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)



Arkansas (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)



Duke's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and Arkansas' is 1-5-0. A total of three out of the Blue Devils' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The two teams score 164.7 points per game, 14.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.0 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (60th in college basketball).

Duke records 34.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

Duke knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.7).

The Blue Devils average 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allow 83.3 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

Duke has committed 3.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.7 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (198th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per outing (269th in college basketball).

The 33.7 rebounds per game Arkansas accumulates rank 172nd in the nation, 3.3 more than the 30.4 its opponents record.

Arkansas knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (168th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Arkansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (140th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (177th in college basketball).

