Duke vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-5.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Duke (-6.5)
|149.5
|-275
|+220
Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Blue Devils' five games this season have hit the over.
- Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- In the Razorbacks' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Duke is third-best in the country. It is way below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
