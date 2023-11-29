The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Duke (-6.5) 149.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • A total of three out of the Blue Devils' five games this season have hit the over.
  • Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • In the Razorbacks' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Duke is third-best in the country. It is way below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

