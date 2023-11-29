How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 136th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
- The Blue Devils average 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.
- When Duke scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 191st.
- The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- Arkansas has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 84 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.
- When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).
- At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
