The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 136th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
  • The Blue Devils average 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.
  • When Duke scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 191st.
  • The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • Arkansas has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.
  • When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).
  • At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

