The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.

Duke is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.

The 84.0 points per game the Blue Devils record are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).

When Duke puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

This season, Arkansas has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.

The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Arkansas has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.4.

At home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (68.9).

At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).

Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule