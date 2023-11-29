The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Duke is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.
  • The 84.0 points per game the Blue Devils record are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).
  • When Duke puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • This season, Arkansas has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.
  • The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • Arkansas has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.0 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke scored 76.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.4.
  • At home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (68.9).
  • At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).
  • Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

