The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.

The Blue Devils record 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.

When Duke totals more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.

The Razorbacks score an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up.

Arkansas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game last year at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68).

At home, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in road games (68.4).

Duke made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (68.9).

The Razorbacks gave up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.

At home, Arkansas knocked down 5.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule