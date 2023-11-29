The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 43% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.

The Blue Devils record 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).

Duke has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Arkansas has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Razorbacks put up an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke played better in home games last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in away games.

Defensively the Blue Devils were better at home last year, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.9.

The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule