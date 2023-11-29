How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 43% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
- The Blue Devils record 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).
- Duke has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
- Arkansas has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
- The Razorbacks put up an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow.
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke played better in home games last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Blue Devils were better at home last year, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more treys per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.5%).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.9.
- The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
- Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.