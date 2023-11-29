The Charlotte 49ers (4-2) host the Davidson Wildcats (3-3) after winning four home games in a row. The 49ers are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 127.5 points.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -2.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Davidson and its opponents have scored more than 127.5 combined points twice this season.

Davidson's average game total this season has been 133.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Davidson are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Davidson has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Wildcats have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Davidson has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 1 20% 63.3 131.1 58 124 132.9 Davidson 2 50% 67.8 131.1 66 124 132.5

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 9.8 more points per game (67.8) than the 49ers give up to opponents (58).

When it scores more than 58 points, Davidson is 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 4-1-0 3-0 1-4-0 Davidson 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

Davidson vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Davidson 11-4 Home Record 7-8 5-8 Away Record 6-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

