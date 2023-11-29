Davidson vs. Charlotte November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) meet the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)
- Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Davidson vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|354th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
