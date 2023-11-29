Wednesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) and Davidson Wildcats (3-3) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 69-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Charlotte, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Davidson vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, Davidson 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-11.6)

Charlotte (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 126.1

Charlotte's record against the spread so far this season is 4-1-0, and Davidson's is 2-2-0. The 49ers have hit the over in one game, while Wildcats games have gone over two times.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 67.8 points per game (298th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per outing (90th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Davidson ranks 236th in college basketball at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.8 its opponents average.

Davidson connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc (220th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.6%.

Davidson has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.2 (65th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (253rd in college basketball).

