The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) will hope to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Davidson has won two games against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Charlotte has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

So far this season, just one of the 49ers games has hit the over.

