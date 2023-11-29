The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 38.1% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.

Davidson is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 356th.

The Wildcats' 67.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 58.0 the 49ers give up.

Davidson is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.0 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.

The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (71.3) last season.

Davidson made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.0 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

