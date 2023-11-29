Wednesday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (5-1) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 73-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Davidson, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Last time out, the Wildcats won on Tuesday 81-51 over Wofford.

Davidson vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 73, Appalachian State 55

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who are a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Davidson has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Davidson has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 29) on November 16

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 130) on November 11

81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 264) on November 21

62-48 on the road over Morgan State (No. 313) on November 18

86-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 328) on November 7

Davidson Leaders

Charlise Dunn: 13.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

13.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Millie Prior: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG% Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Issy Morgan: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.4 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +87 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.8 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per contest (65th in college basketball).

