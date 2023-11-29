How to Watch the Charlotte vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (2-6) will attempt to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena, airing at 5:30 PM ET.
Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score just 4.2 more points per game (59.9) than the 49ers give up to opponents (55.7).
- When it scores more than 55.7 points, Mercer is 2-4.
- Charlotte has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.9 points.
- The 63.6 points per game the 49ers put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Bears give up (69.4).
- Charlotte is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- Mercer is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
- The 49ers are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Bears allow to opponents (42.5%).
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.6 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 5.0 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (9-for-15)
- Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Imani Smith: 4.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Southern Illinois
|L 55-52
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|West Virginia
|L 84-56
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|W 50-38
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
