The Charlotte 49ers (4-2) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Davidson Wildcats (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -2.5 127.5

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games have gone over 127.5 points just once this season (in five contests).

The average total in Charlotte's outings this year is 121.3, 6.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The 49ers have been at least a -150 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Charlotte.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 1 20% 63.3 131.1 58.0 124 132.9 Davidson 2 50% 67.8 131.1 66.0 124 132.5

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The 49ers put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Wildcats give up (66.0).

Charlotte vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 4-1-0 3-0 1-4-0 Davidson 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

Charlotte vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Davidson 11-4 Home Record 7-8 5-8 Away Record 6-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

