Charlotte vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game features the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) and the Mercer Bears (2-6) squaring off at Dale F. Halton Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-54 victory for heavily favored Charlotte according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 29.
The 49ers won their last outing 50-38 against George Washington on Saturday.
Charlotte vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 70, Mercer 54
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the 49ers took down the George Washington Revolutionaries on November 25 by a score of 50-38.
- The 49ers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Charlotte is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins
- 50-38 over George Washington (No. 181) on November 25
- 67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 276) on November 14
- 84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 343) on November 10
- 93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 348) on November 17
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.6 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 5.0 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (9-for-15)
- Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Imani Smith: 4.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers average 63.6 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 55.7 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +55 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game.
