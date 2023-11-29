How to Watch Charlotte vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- In games Charlotte shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The 49ers are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 233rd.
- The 63.3 points per game the 49ers put up are the same as the Wildcats allow.
- When Charlotte scores more than 66 points, it is 1-1.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charlotte scored 70.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.
- At home, the 49ers ceded 4.3 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (65.7).
- Looking at three-pointers, Charlotte fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 8.1 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|George Mason
|W 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|UCF
|L 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Georgia State
|W 65-57
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/29/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/5/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
