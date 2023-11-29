Campbell vs. Jacksonville November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) will meet the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Campbell vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Campbell Top Players (2022-23)
- Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Campbell vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jacksonville Rank
|Jacksonville AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|345th
|63.3
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|325th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
