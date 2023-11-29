The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Campbell matchup.

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

Campbell has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Camels have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Jacksonville has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Dolphins games have hit the over three out of four times this season.

