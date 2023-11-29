The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Dolphins have averaged.

Campbell is 2-3 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels rank 312th.

The Fighting Camels put up an average of 60.2 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 75.8 the Dolphins give up.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

At home, the Fighting Camels gave up 66.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

Campbell knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule