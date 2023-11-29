How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Appalachian State vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers average 9.9 more points per game (66.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (56.3).
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, Appalachian State is 4-0.
- Davidson has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 7.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Mountaineers give up (63.2).
- Davidson is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
- Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
- The Mountaineers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Appalachian State Leaders
- Emily Carver: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
- Faith Alston: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%
- Zada Porter: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|L 67-53
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/23/2023
|Furman
|W 68-63
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/24/2023
|Binghamton
|W 68-57
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/5/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
