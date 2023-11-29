How to Watch Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- This season, the Mountaineers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.
- In games Appalachian State shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 119th.
- The Mountaineers score 77.8 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 71.2 the Buccaneers allow.
- Appalachian State is 3-1 when scoring more than 71.2 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers allowed 62.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.7).
- In home games, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Murray State
|W 67-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 78-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
