The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

This season, the Mountaineers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.

In games Appalachian State shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 119th.

The Mountaineers score 77.8 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 71.2 the Buccaneers allow.

Appalachian State is 3-1 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State put up 74.9 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.

The Mountaineers allowed 62.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.7).

In home games, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule