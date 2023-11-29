Appalachian State vs. Davidson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (5-1) versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) at John M. Belk Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-55 in favor of Davidson, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Mountaineers' last outing on Friday ended in a 68-57 victory over Binghamton.
Appalachian State vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Davidson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 73, Appalachian State 55
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- Appalachian State has four wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 221) on November 6
- 71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 267) on November 11
- 68-63 over Furman (No. 293) on November 23
- 68-57 over Binghamton (No. 330) on November 24
Appalachian State Leaders
- Emily Carver: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
- Faith Alston: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%
- Zada Porter: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers put up 66.2 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (162nd in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.
