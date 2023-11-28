North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkes County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Wilkes County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millers Creek Christian School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Wilkes High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sparta, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Wilkes High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
