The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -6.5 142.5

Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Western Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points twice this season (in four games).

The average total in Western Carolina's matchups this year is 145.4, 2.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Western Carolina has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Catamounts have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Western Carolina, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 2 50% 80 147.2 65.4 143.2 142.8 Tennessee Tech 3 60% 67.2 147.2 77.8 143.2 140.9

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The 80 points per game the Catamounts record are only 2.2 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (77.8).

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 3-1-0 1-1 1-3-0 Tennessee Tech 3-2-0 2-1 3-2-0

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina Tennessee Tech 9-5 Home Record 11-5 6-9 Away Record 4-11 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

