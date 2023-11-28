Tuesday's contest features the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) clashing at Hooper Eblen Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-63 win for heavily favored Western Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 78, Tennessee Tech 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-15.7)

Western Carolina (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Tennessee Tech has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Western Carolina, who is 3-1-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (posting 80.0 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and conceding 65.4 per outing, 85th in college basketball) and have a +73 scoring differential.

Western Carolina wins the rebound battle by 10.2 boards on average. It records 38.4 rebounds per game, 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.2.

Western Carolina hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) at a 40.0% rate (16th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make, at a 31.5% rate.

Western Carolina has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (20th in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (339th in college basketball).

