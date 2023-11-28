The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Catamounts have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • Western Carolina is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Catamounts sit at 34th.
  • The Catamounts record 80.0 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 77.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • Western Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Western Carolina fared better when playing at home last year, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game on the road.
  • The Catamounts ceded 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.3).
  • When playing at home, Western Carolina drained 2.2 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than in road games (7.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 66-64 Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 McNeese W 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama W 81-63 Ramsey Center
11/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/2/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/5/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.