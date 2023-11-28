How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Charleston Southern vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | November 28)
- South Carolina State vs Furman (7:00 PM ET | November 28)
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Western Carolina is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Catamounts sit at 34th.
- The Catamounts record 80.0 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 77.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Western Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.8 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Western Carolina fared better when playing at home last year, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game on the road.
- The Catamounts ceded 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.3).
- When playing at home, Western Carolina drained 2.2 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than in road games (7.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|McNeese
|W 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-63
|Ramsey Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
