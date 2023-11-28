The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Catamounts have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

Western Carolina is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Catamounts sit at 34th.

The Catamounts record 80.0 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 77.8 the Golden Eagles give up.

Western Carolina is 2-0 when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Western Carolina fared better when playing at home last year, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game on the road.

The Catamounts ceded 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.3).

When playing at home, Western Carolina drained 2.2 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than in road games (7.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).

