Tuesday's contest at Ramsey Center has the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) going head to head against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-54 victory, heavily favoring Georgia State.

The Catamounts head into this contest following a 69-58 loss to North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Western Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 67, Western Carolina 54

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts' best win this season came in a 54-43 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on November 16.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Western Carolina is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%

10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG% Tyja Beans: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG% Jada Burton: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Zanoria Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.7 points per game (242nd in college basketball) and allow 59.5 per outing (108th in college basketball).

