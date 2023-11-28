Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wayne Preparatory Academy at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 28

6:55 PM ET on November 28 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

James Kenan High School at Southern Wayne High School