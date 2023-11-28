North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne Preparatory Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dudley, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
